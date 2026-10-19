Motive launches Agents to prevent fleet safety risks and downtime

Motive recently launched Agents, an artificial intelligence (AI) technology designed to identify operational problems and take action automatically to help fleets prevent collisions and breakdowns, reduce costs, and limit manual work.

The company developed Agents to turn existing safety and operations data into actions such as contacting drivers, opening maintenance work orders, and bringing managers into situations that require attention. The technology is available to Motive customers and will be showcased at the American Trucking Associations (ATA) Management Conference & Exhibition in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Motive estimates organizations lose $46 billion a year to preventable problems such as downtime, compliance violations, and unproductive idling. According to the company’s 2026 Motive ROI Report, top respondents spend as much as 63% of their workweek on manual tasks that could be automated.