PrePass launches intelligence platform to help fleets reduce costs and identify risks

The platform includes several capabilities designed to help fleets make better-informed operational decisions:

Bypass savings analysis: Calculates driver time, fuel, and estimated operating costs saved using actual bypass activity rather than industry averages.

Calculates driver time, fuel, and estimated operating costs saved using actual bypass activity rather than industry averages. Toll cost optimization: Consolidates toll-rate savings, violation savings, dispute credits, and volume discounts through AI Toll Insights.

Consolidates toll-rate savings, violation savings, dispute credits, and volume discounts through AI Toll Insights. Automated toll recovery: Identifies likely maximum-rate toll overcharges and disputes eligible transactions on customers’ behalf.

Identifies likely maximum-rate toll overcharges and disputes eligible transactions on customers’ behalf. Operational anomaly detection: Correlates bypass, toll, and available GPS data to flag transponder mismatches, assignment issues, and potentially fraudulent or unauthorized activity.

Correlates bypass, toll, and available GPS data to flag transponder mismatches, assignment issues, and potentially fraudulent or unauthorized activity. Safety forecasting: Estimates how points from recent inspections may affect a fleet’s ISS score.

Estimates how points from recent inspections may affect a fleet’s ISS score. Bypass opportunity identification: Shows where adding eligible vehicles, transponders, or the PrePass mobile app could generate additional savings.

PrePass Intelligence is available at no additional cost to customers using the company’s Bypass and Toll solutions.

“A bypass, a toll transaction, or an inspection is just an event. The real value comes from understanding what those events mean to the business,” Chas Wurster, chief technology officer at PrePass, said. “Because PrePass operates across bypass, tolling, and compliance, we see operational signals that often exist in separate systems. PrePass Intelligence helps fleets understand and focus on the most meaningful events, what they mean to the business, and where action is needed.”

What this means for the trucking industry

For fleet executives, connecting bypass, toll, safety, and GPS data can help reveal costs and operational risks that may be difficult to spot across separate systems. Identifying toll overcharges, unauthorized transactions, and potential compliance issues earlier could help fleets protect margins and respond before problems escalate.