BeyondTrucks launches Compatibility Engine to turn dispatchers' 'tribal knowledge' into automated guardrails
Key takeaways
- Beyond Trucks launched the Compatibility Engine, a new dispatching feature for its transportation management system.
- The Compatibility Engine allows fleets to set specific dispatching rules for stop, commodity, customer, or equipment variables.
- When a dispatch decision conflicts with a fleet's rules, the platform automatically flags the conflict.
CHARLOTTE, North Carolina—In the high-stakes environment of commercial trucking, a single dispatch error can lead to a rejected load, a compliance violation, or a catastrophic safety incident. To help fleets navigate these complexities, BeyondTrucks introduced its new Compatibility Engine at the American Trucking Associations’ Management Conference & Exhibition (MCE) on October 18.
The new module automatically checks every driver, tractor, and trailer assignment against a fleet's unique rules before dispatching a load.
For many fleets, the dispatch process still relies heavily on the experience of veteran employees. BeyondTrucks research shows dispatchers must evaluate more than 50 factors for each load assignment.
"What mostly happens happens on one single screen," Hans Galland, CEO of BeyondTrucks, explained during a press conference on the MCE exhibit floor. "Usually it happens here on a cheat sheet. It happens on a Post-it note, and most importantly, it happens in the head of the dispatcher who's been with the company for decades and uses tribal knowledge to decide if a driver is qualified for a load, if a driver has enough hours, if a piece of trailer has had contaminated loads prior."
The Compatibility Engine aims to digitize that knowledge, establishing automatic, rule-based guardrails. The system cross-references assignments against a fleet’s customized requirements at the stop, commodity, customer, or equipment level. If a conflict arises—such as an hours-of-service limitation, an expired medical card, or an incompatible trailer—the system flags it immediately and ranks the most suitable candidates.
Because the engine is highly configurable, it can adapt to highly specialized operations. Galland noted that some chemical fleets manage up to 400 different types of driver qualifications.
"The most interesting ones we've seen are: Does the driver have facial hair? Can they access a food plant? Is the driver qualified to handle a bear attack if they go into Alaska?" Galland said, emphasizing that fleets must track these real-world requirements.
While legacy systems often crowd loads and drivers onto a single screen, the BeyondTrucks platform uses a configurable multi-view interface—including list, calendar, and map views—to declutter the information flow. The rules set within the Compatibility Engine also feed directly into the company’s AI-native optimization solver, naturally reducing the combinations the AI evaluates and ensuring that every optimized plan is practically executable.
Ultimately, the system is designed to mitigate the severe financial and legal risks associated with manual dispatch errors.
"A dispatch mistake may mean a highway pileup. If a license is expired, it means potentially a nuclear verdict," Galland said. "It bridges the gap between knowing about something and doing something ... it helps improve decision-making, and that can save the existence of a business."