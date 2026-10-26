BeyondTrucks launches Compatibility Engine to turn dispatchers' 'tribal knowledge' into automated guardrails

CHARLOTTE, North Carolina—In the high-stakes environment of commercial trucking, a single dispatch error can lead to a rejected load, a compliance violation, or a catastrophic safety incident. To help fleets navigate these complexities, BeyondTrucks introduced its new Compatibility Engine at the American Trucking Associations’ Management Conference & Exhibition (MCE) on October 18.

The new module automatically checks every driver, tractor, and trailer assignment against a fleet's unique rules before dispatching a load.

For many fleets, the dispatch process still relies heavily on the experience of veteran employees. BeyondTrucks research shows dispatchers must evaluate more than 50 factors for each load assignment.

"What mostly happens happens on one single screen," Hans Galland, CEO of BeyondTrucks, explained during a press conference on the MCE exhibit floor. "Usually it happens here on a cheat sheet. It happens on a Post-it note, and most importantly, it happens in the head of the dispatcher who's been with the company for decades and uses tribal knowledge to decide if a driver is qualified for a load, if a driver has enough hours, if a piece of trailer has had contaminated loads prior."

The Compatibility Engine aims to digitize that knowledge, establishing automatic, rule-based guardrails. The system cross-references assignments against a fleet’s customized requirements at the stop, commodity, customer, or equipment level. If a conflict arises—such as an hours-of-service limitation, an expired medical card, or an incompatible trailer—the system flags it immediately and ranks the most suitable candidates.