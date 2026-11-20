The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) reinstated Forza ELD on November 18.

FMCSA removed the ELD from its list on November 12, along with 100 other ELDs, because it failed to meet the minimum requirements outlined by the U.S. Code of Federal Regulations. However, it was recently reinstated.

It can now be used again to record and transfer hours of service data. The ELDs from the same removal have yet to be reinstated.

Days after the removals on November 12, the American Trucking Associations (ATA) released a report outlining six recommendations to strengthen ELD integrity, improve fraud detection, and address noncompliant devices:

Automate electronic record checks

Verify ELD providers’ U.S. presence

Strengthen fraud investigations

Create independent certification

Require ongoing compliance reviews

Update technical requirements

“FMCSA deserves recognition for its proactive efforts to strengthen vetting procedures, enhance oversight, and identify and remove bad actors from the industry, while remaining responsive to concerns raised by legitimate industry stakeholders,” Henry Hanscom, ATA chief advocacy and public affairs officer, said. “Those efforts have created important momentum. ATA’s recommendations provide a road map to continue that progress by making fraud harder to commit and easier to detect and shut down. A strong, sustainable certification system will protect responsible carriers, support law enforcement, and, most importantly, make our highways safer.”