Trimble and Digi team up to create cold chain compliance solution

Trimble is collaborating with Digi International, a global provider of Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity products and services, to enable Trimble fleet customers to leverage the SmartSense by Digi solution on their refrigerated trailers.

This fleet-focused initiative is part of both Trimble and Digi’s effort to better connect all aspects of the supply chain. As part of these efforts, Trimble and Digi previously announced an integration of Digi’s temperature monitoring data into Trimble’s shipment visibility platform for shippers, third-party logistics providers and carriers.

With SmartSense by Digi, fleets in the food and beverage industry can deploy remote monitoring, which the company says can improve productivity, compliance and quality control. Designed to deliver real-time insight, SmartSense provides an efficient subscription-based service that continuously and wirelessly monitors task management activities and the temperature of perishable, high-value goods in different industries such as food services, healthcare, transportation and logistics or retail. Today, SmartSense systems enable real-time sensor-driven decisions at over 2,000 organizations in 75 countries.

“This collaboration gives our refrigerated fleet customers the opportunity to improve cold chain safety and compliance through SmartSense,” said Adrian Harding, director of product strategy for Trimble’s Transportation division. “We recognize the market need for an integrated cold chain trailer tracking solution, and Digi and Trimble are working together to maximize our customers’ safety, efficiency and visibility.”

“The prevention of illness and potential contamination in foodservice, food monitoring, healthcare and pharmaceutical industries is obviously a top priority, but organizations can also see tremendous business benefit with automated cold chain safety solutions,” said Kevin Riley, president of SmartSense by Digi.