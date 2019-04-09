UPS and Inxeption collaborate to make B2B e-commerce easier

Setting up, selling, and shipping products online is getting easier for B2B merchants thanks to a new alliance between UPS and e-commerce technology company Inxeption. The two companies launched a platform integration called Inxeption Zippy that helps businesses market and distribute their products on multiple online channels, from one secure place.

Inxeption’s e-commerce platform and online product catalog enable manufacturers, distributors, and wholesalers to easily set up a company-branded online site to conduct e-commerce transactions. The company then helps them list, market, and sell their products to their business customers. Its blockchain-backed technology helps ensure that sensitive information such as contract-specific pricing and negotiated rates are only shared between the buyer and seller.

The integration of UPS as the shipper of choice creates a seamless, end-to-end experience where merchants can view their entire supply chain from product listing to delivery. Merchants can now receive competitive UPS global shipping, tracking and logistics services with a suite of sales and supply-chain management capabilities for:

Building a webpage and uploading product information

Scheduling orders and shipments and monitoring returns

Managing purchase orders, bulk orders and multimodal shipments

Processing transactions by credit card, purchase orders, or financing

Conducting search engine marketing

Reviewing sales and marketing analytics

“The growth of e-commerce is driving B2B buyers to expect the same fast and convenient shopping experiences that consumers enjoy,” said Kevin Warren, chief marketing officer for UPS. “Working with Inxeption is another way we’re creating innovative solutions that helps small businesses deliver quality service for their customers and succeed in e-commerce.”

B2B e-commerce is evolving fast, with Forrester, an American market research company that provides advice on existing and potential impact of technology, projecting the market to reach $1.8 trillion by 2023; yet B2B merchants have been slow to adopt online commerce. Most B2B products are still sold through direct sales, third-party distribution, or both.

By integrating advanced technology with global logistics, UPS and Inxeption are turning more B2B merchants into digital sellers and equipping them to drive online sales and grow their top line revenue. In turn, their customers can easily order and receive their products with trusted shipping from UPS.

“We’re revolutionizing B2B e-commerce and bringing companies and their customers together online in a trusted manner,” said Farzad Dibachi, CEO of Inxeption. “This relationship creates simplified pricing solutions for B2B merchants with limited digital marketing and IT resources to easily manage all aspects of selling and shipping from one secure place.”