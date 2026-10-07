Diesel prices fall as experts weigh impact of Trump’s fuel order for trucking

Just hours after President Trump signed an executive order aimed at lowering diesel prices, newly released data shows both diesel and gas prices dropping.

Fuel prices have been breaking records since the conflict between the U.S. and Iran led the latter to close the Strait of Hormuz, a globally important oil checkpoint. There have been attempts to establish peace months ago and more recently, but Iran has strict conditions, and Trump does not seem eager or likely to meet them.

Now with midterms approaching and the grumblings around fuel prices growing, Trump is looking for other ways to reduce prices and pass off the blame. The executive order signed on October 5 will allow fleets and truck drivers to use tax-free dyed diesel for the rest of 2026. The White House claimed truck drivers could save more than $100 per fueling.

But experts remain skeptical over how much the order will actually help. Tom Kloza, the senior energy and market adviser at Gulf Oil, told Newsweek that the use of tax-free dyed diesel will provide some relief but won’t fix the major supply problems the U.S. is suffering from.

"The dyed (red) diesel order sounds big, but most drivers won't benefit," Patrick De Haan, the head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, wrote on social media. "States still enforce their own rules, it's not truly tax-free, and it doesn't add a single gallon of supply."

The Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association (OOIDA) issued a statement following the announced executive order, highlighting how truck drivers are feeling the effects of higher fuel prices.

"Truckers are feeling the pain at the pump," said Todd Spencer, president and CEO of OOIDA. "Every $1 increase per gallon in fuel costs our members around $400 more per week, and sustained high prices will put many truck drivers out of business. Meanwhile, oil executives pad their profits while working families struggle. Consumers also pay the price. Roughly 70% of domestic freight moves exclusively by truck, and the cost of fuel ultimately gets passed on. OOIDA believes allowing the wider use of red-dyed diesel will provide minimal relief. Market stability is essential to bring down costs for the long haul."

The national average on-highway diesel price dropped 18 cents to $6.199, according to data released by the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) on October 5. Gas prices dropped 11 cents to $4.354. Compared to last year, diesel prices are up $2.488, and gas prices are up $1.230.

What are the current diesel prices across the U.S?

Here are this week’s diesel price highlights from each region of the U.S.: