Geotab fuel management tools help fleets control rising operating costs

Geotab's Fleet Fuel Management tools display fuel consumption, fuel economy, and idling data in MyGeotab. Managers can use that information to identify fuel-use patterns and evaluate potential efficiency improvements. In-vehicle verbal feedback and buzzer alerts can help drivers address fuel-wasting behaviors such as idling, speeding, and harsh acceleration. Maintenance reminders and inspection checklists can also support tire-pressure checks and other routines that affect fuel economy.

The Geotab Fleet Card checks transactions against live vehicle data, including location and tank capacity, before purchases clear. Fleet administrators can set controls by transaction amount, time frame, category, merchant, or location. Eligible U.S. fleets also have access to wholesale discounts at more than 34,000 fueling stations nationwide. Drivers can use the Geotab Drive app to find participating locations and compare fuel prices.

“High fuel prices put pressure on operating budgets, so fleet managers need a clear view of where and how fuel is being used, along with safeguards to help prevent fraudulent purchases,” said Steven Berube, VP at Geotab. “In the Geotab platform, managers can review fuel consumption, fuel economy, and idling, while the Geotab Fleet Card checks transactions against live vehicle data, including location and tank capacity, before they clear. Bringing these capabilities together in one platform gives managers more visibility and control over fuel use and spending.”

What this means for the trucking industry

With fuel prices putting pressure on operating budgets, fleets have opportunities to manage expenses through better visibility into consumption and purchasing. Idling data can help managers identify vehicles and behaviors that contribute to unnecessary fuel use, while driver feedback and maintenance routines can support more efficient operations.