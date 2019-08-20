New Models 2020

After a couple of red-hot years in trucking, the industry is facing a potential slowdown — or at least a return to normalcy — in the coming year. But OEMs are focused on the next decade as the first truck and tractor models of 2020 are already in production.

There’s more safety built into each new fleet vehicle. There’s more Level 2 automation. There’s more cab comfort to help fleets encourage driver retention. There’s more fuel efficiency technology. There are more gas-powered trucks.

Here are highlights from all the major OEMs based on what they’ve announced and what is anticipated to be available to the average fleet in the next year. You won’t find any conceptual trucks or limited releases of alternative fuel trucks that aren’t in mass production.

But you will find any new additions to an OEM’s offering, such as Ford’s new nameplate, the F-600, which is a Class 6 truck designed to feel more like Ford’s popular Super Duty trucks. And you’ll learn more about Volvo Trucks’ focus this year on fuel-saving technology such as its Turbo Compound technology and Volvo Active Driver Assist 2.0, which will now be standard on some trucks.

It’s a good time to be spec’ing out trucks for your fleet because the options seem almost endless. That also might make it overwhelming. So before you start kicking those tires at your neighborhood dealer, take a look at what’s new and around the corner for heavy- and medium-duty trucks in 2020.

This week, we are featuring the latest in heavy- and medium-duty vehicles. Later this fall we'll show off the latests in light-duty truck and vans.

