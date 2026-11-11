Trucker Path launches CB Radio feature to improve driver communication

CB Radio features include:

Road condition updates: Drivers can share information about traffic delays and difficult road conditions.

Drivers can share information about traffic delays and difficult road conditions. Public broadcasts: Users can communicate about topics relevant to professional drivers.

Users can communicate about topics relevant to professional drivers. Private Friend Network: Drivers can communicate directly with selected users.

Drivers can communicate directly with selected users. Driver Intelligence Network: Increased information sharing contributes to Trucker Path's network of driver-provided insights.

Increased information sharing contributes to Trucker Path's network of driver-provided insights. Geographic groups: A planned feature will organize drivers based on proximity to truck stops, rest areas, parking facilities, and other points of interest.

"Although it didn't actually originate with the CB radio, '10-4' has certainly been part of the language of trucking for over 50 years, and more than half of all trucks on the road today still have CB radios," Chris Oliver, CMO at Trucker Path, said. "With the new CB Radio feature in the Trucker Path app, drivers have access to that classic, open communication tool with the added twists modern technology offers."

Since reaching full release, the feature has facilitated nearly 900,000 messages. In September, more than 60,000 individual drivers used CB Radio, with active users averaging more than one hour of activity per month.

What this means for the trucking industry

Trucker Path's CB Radio feature gives drivers another way to exchange timely road information without relying exclusively on traditional CB hardware. For fleets, greater communication among drivers could help improve awareness of traffic disruptions and challenging road conditions.