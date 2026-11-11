Trucker Path launches CB Radio feature to improve driver communication
Key takeaways
- Trucker Path's free CB Radio feature supports public broadcasts and private driver communication.
- More than 60,000 drivers used the feature in September, averaging over one hour per month.
- Nearly 900,000 messages have been exchanged since the feature reached full release.
Trucker Path recently launched a free CB Radio feature designed to improve communication and safety among truck drivers.
Drivers can access CB Radio through the Trucker Path app's main navigation screen after signing in and selecting a handle. The feature automatically receives broadcasts while the app is open, allowing drivers to listen to public conversations and send audio messages with a tap. Users can also turn off the feature when they do not want to listen.
A key capability is the Private Friend Network, which allows drivers to create personal communication networks with selected users. Drivers can exchange messages through public or private channels, including one-to-one conversations.
CB Radio features include:
- Road condition updates: Drivers can share information about traffic delays and difficult road conditions.
- Public broadcasts: Users can communicate about topics relevant to professional drivers.
- Private Friend Network: Drivers can communicate directly with selected users.
- Driver Intelligence Network: Increased information sharing contributes to Trucker Path's network of driver-provided insights.
- Geographic groups: A planned feature will organize drivers based on proximity to truck stops, rest areas, parking facilities, and other points of interest.
"Although it didn't actually originate with the CB radio, '10-4' has certainly been part of the language of trucking for over 50 years, and more than half of all trucks on the road today still have CB radios," Chris Oliver, CMO at Trucker Path, said. "With the new CB Radio feature in the Trucker Path app, drivers have access to that classic, open communication tool with the added twists modern technology offers."
Since reaching full release, the feature has facilitated nearly 900,000 messages. In September, more than 60,000 individual drivers used CB Radio, with active users averaging more than one hour of activity per month.
What this means for the trucking industry
Trucker Path's CB Radio feature gives drivers another way to exchange timely road information without relying exclusively on traditional CB hardware. For fleets, greater communication among drivers could help improve awareness of traffic disruptions and challenging road conditions.