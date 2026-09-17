Spot rates face fuel pressure as dry van and reefer markets strengthen

Here is how rates and volumes changed across the three major spot market equipment types:

Dry van rates and volumes

According to FTR: Spot rates rose almost 6 cents last week. Year over year, rates were up 43%. Dry van loads dropped 19%.

According to DAT: National linehaul spot rates dropped 1 cent last week, averaging $2.20 per mile.

Refrigerated rates and volumes

According to FTR: Spot rates rose almost 3 cents last week, the smallest gain in the past four weeks. Rates were almost 48% higher than last year. Refrigerated loads decreased almost 19%.

According to DAT: National linehaul spot rates dropped 2 cents last week, averaging $2.71 per mile.

Flatbed rates and volumes

According to FTR: Spot rates fell almost 6 cents last week. Year over year, rates were up 29%. Flatbed loads dropped almost 12%.

According to DAT: National linehaul spot rates dropped 5 cents last week, averaging $2.62 per mile.