Spot rates face fuel pressure as dry van and reefer markets strengthen

Truckload spot rates show mixed trends as fuel surcharges weigh on carriers across major equipment types.
Sept. 17, 2026
2 min read
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Key takeaways

  • Spot market conditions are shifting differently across major equipment segments.
  • Fuel costs are changing the picture for carriers beyond the headline rate moves.
  • Recent rate and volume trends offer clues about where the spot market may be headed.
471617848 | Felipe Sanchez | Dreamstime.com
Truckload spot rates rise for dry van and reefer, fall for flatbed

Dry van and refrigerated rates are rising within seasonal expectations, but fuel surcharges are causing pain again, according to weekly reports from FTR Transportation Intelligence and DAT Freight & Analytics

Flatbed rates are declining once again, and the total market broker-posted rate dropped almost 2 cents. However, fuel-adjusted rates fell around 7 cents. FTR is predicting that rates across all equipment types will be soft over the next few weeks.

FTR
total spot rates chart

Here is how rates and volumes changed across the three major spot market equipment types:

Dry van rates and volumes

According to FTR: Spot rates rose almost 6 cents last week. Year over year, rates were up 43%. Dry van loads dropped 19%.

According to DAT: National linehaul spot rates dropped 1 cent last week, averaging $2.20 per mile.

Refrigerated rates and volumes

According to FTR: Spot rates rose almost 3 cents last week, the smallest gain in the past four weeks. Rates were almost 48% higher than last year. Refrigerated loads decreased almost 19%.

According to DAT: National linehaul spot rates dropped 2 cents last week, averaging $2.71 per mile. 

Flatbed rates and volumes

According to FTR: Spot rates fell almost 6 cents last week. Year over year, rates were up 29%. Flatbed loads dropped almost 12%. 

According to DAT: National linehaul spot rates dropped 5 cents last week, averaging $2.62 per mile.

About the Author

Jenna Hume

Jenna Hume

Digital Editor

Digital Content Specialist Jenna Hume joined FleetOwner in November 2023 and previously worked as a writer in the gaming industry. She has a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree in creative writing from Truman State University and a master of Fine Arts degree in writing from Lindenwood University. She is currently based in Missouri. 

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