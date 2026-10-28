Trane Technologies to acquire Cancoil to strengthen thermal management capabilities

Trane Technologies recently agreed to acquire Cancoil Thermal Corporation to strengthen its supply chain resiliency. Trane Technologies, which provides climate solutions for commercial and industrial applications, will gain Cancoil’s manufacturing operations in Canada and the U.S. and its team of more than 450 employees.

Headquartered in Ontario, Canada, Cancoil manufactures products including fluid coolers, air-cooled condensers, and custom finned-tube coils. Its products serve applications in data centers, food processing, refrigerated warehouses, supermarkets, schools, hospitals, and other environments.

Cancoil is already a supplier to Trane Technologies, supporting applications across its chiller and airside businesses. The acquisition is expected to expand Trane Technologies’ capabilities and create opportunities to support Cancoil’s continued growth.