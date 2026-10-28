Trane Technologies to acquire Cancoil to strengthen thermal management capabilities
Key takeaways
- Trane Technologies plans to acquire Cancoil, a North American manufacturer of heat-transfer products.
- Cancoil operates manufacturing facilities in Ontario, Canada, and Jacksonville, Texas, with more than 450 employees.
- The acquisition is expected to close before the end of 2026, pending regulatory approval and other closing conditions.
Trane Technologies recently agreed to acquire Cancoil Thermal Corporation to strengthen its supply chain resiliency. Trane Technologies, which provides climate solutions for commercial and industrial applications, will gain Cancoil’s manufacturing operations in Canada and the U.S. and its team of more than 450 employees.
Headquartered in Ontario, Canada, Cancoil manufactures products including fluid coolers, air-cooled condensers, and custom finned-tube coils. Its products serve applications in data centers, food processing, refrigerated warehouses, supermarkets, schools, hospitals, and other environments.
Cancoil is already a supplier to Trane Technologies, supporting applications across its chiller and airside businesses. The acquisition is expected to expand Trane Technologies’ capabilities and create opportunities to support Cancoil’s continued growth.
“Cancoil adds a critical capability at the right time for our business and our customers,” said Donny Simmons, COO of Trane Technologies. “Cancoil’s proven manufacturing capabilities, differentiated technical expertise, and skilled team will help us better serve customers in critical thermal management applications with speed, quality, and reliability. We already value Cancoil as a supplier, and we look forward to welcoming the team and advancing our work together.”
The transaction is expected to close before the end of 2026, subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approval. Financial terms were not disclosed.
What this means for the trucking industry
The acquisition could strengthen the supply chain for thermal management equipment used in refrigerated warehouses and food processing facilities. Expanded manufacturing capabilities in Canada and the U.S. may also support production capacity and supply reliability to help customers maintain temperature-controlled operations.