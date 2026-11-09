Verisk CargoNet reports higher cargo theft losses despite fewer incidents

Food and beverage remained the leading commodity category, with 94 incidents, down from 178 a year earlier. Metals ranked second with 63 incidents, compared with 68 in the third quarter of 2025. Copper accounted for 34 metal thefts.

California, Illinois, New Jersey, and Texas accounted for 57% of reported third-quarter incidents. California recorded 182 incidents, followed by New Jersey with 46, Illinois with 40, and Texas with 43.

Verisk CargoNet also identified increasingly complex fraud schemes involving compromised business email accounts, internet-based phone systems, and transportation industry applications. Criminals use these methods to impersonate legitimate companies, obtain shipment information, or redirect freight already moving through the supply chain.

"We saw mixed results in the third quarter with a decline in reported incidents and fictitious pickups remaining close to last year’s level, but the estimated financial impact grew significantly,” Keith Lewis, VP of operations at CargoNet, said. "Understanding cargo theft requires looking beyond incident counts and focusing on broader trends, like what is being stolen and where theft is concentrated."

What this means for the trucking industry

Fewer reported thefts do not necessarily mean lower financial risk for fleets. The increase in average theft values and the continued prevalence of fictitious pickups point to the importance of verifying carrier and pickup identities before releasing freight. Shipment visibility and clear communication among shippers, carriers, and other supply chain partners can also help reduce opportunities for criminals to intercept or redirect high-value loads.

The fourth quarter warrants additional attention. CargoNet has historically observed increased theft activity during the holiday season and into the new year, when facility closures and reduced staffing may create opportunities for criminals.