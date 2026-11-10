CVSA reports 15.3% brake-related out-of-service rate during 2026 inspections
Key takeaways
- CVSA inspected 15,528 commercial vehicles, with 15.3% placed out of service for brake violations.
- Brake hoses and tubes accounted for 600 out-of-service violations during the inspection campaign.
- Inspectors recorded 141 drum and rotor violations, resulting in 64 vehicles placed out of service.
The Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance (CVSA) recently reported that 2,369 commercial motor vehicles were placed out of service (OOS) for brake-related violations during its 2026 Brake Safety Week inspections. The alliance reported a 15.3% OOS rate among the 15,528 vehicles inspected in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico.
Conducted August 23-29, the seven-day inspection campaign involved 51 jurisdictions. A total of 13,159 vehicles, or 84.7% of those inspected, had no brake-related OOS violations.
The U.S. accounted for 14,165 inspections, with 2,134 vehicles placed OOS for a 15.1% violation rate. Canada recorded 1,306 inspections and 232 OOS vehicles, resulting in a 17.8% rate. Mexico conducted 57 inspections, with three vehicles placed OOS for a 5.3% rate.
North American Standard Level I Inspections accounted for 91% of the campaign's inspections, totaling 14,150. The 37-step procedure evaluates driver operating requirements and vehicle mechanical fitness. Brake-system checks include adjustment, slack adjusters, linings, pads, return springs, brake chambers, air pressure, air loss, hoses, tubing, and antilock braking systems.
This year's inspection focus included brake drums and rotors. Inspectors recorded 141 violations involving those components, resulting in 64 vehicles being placed out of service. Air disc brakes accounted for 97 violations, S-cam brakes for 36, and hydraulic brakes for eight.
Other findings included the following:
- 1,176 vehicles placed OOS for meeting the 20% defective brake criterion
- 145 OOS violations involving air loss rates
- 600 OOS violations involving brake hoses and tubes
- 92 OOS violations involving steering axle linings
- 119 OOS violations involving other steering axle conditions
Twelve U.S. jurisdictions also used performance-based brake testers (PBBTs) during 657 inspections. Twenty-nine vehicles, or 4.41%, failed to meet the required minimum braking efficiency of 43.5% and were placed out of service.
CVSA's 2027 Brake Safety Week is scheduled for April 18-24.
What this means for the trucking industry
The 15.3% brake-related OOS rate shows that brake-system deficiencies remain a maintenance and compliance concern for commercial fleets. The findings involving brake hoses, air loss, drums, and rotors also give maintenance teams specific areas to prioritize during routine inspections.
Fleets that address brake-system problems before roadside inspections can reduce the risk of vehicles being placed out of service, unexpected downtime, and compliance issues. The results reinforce the importance of consistent preventive maintenance and thorough brake inspections throughout the year.