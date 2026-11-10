CVSA reports 15.3% brake-related out-of-service rate during 2026 inspections

The Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance (CVSA) recently reported that 2,369 commercial motor vehicles were placed out of service (OOS) for brake-related violations during its 2026 Brake Safety Week inspections. The alliance reported a 15.3% OOS rate among the 15,528 vehicles inspected in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico.

Conducted August 23-29, the seven-day inspection campaign involved 51 jurisdictions. A total of 13,159 vehicles, or 84.7% of those inspected, had no brake-related OOS violations.

The U.S. accounted for 14,165 inspections, with 2,134 vehicles placed OOS for a 15.1% violation rate. Canada recorded 1,306 inspections and 232 OOS vehicles, resulting in a 17.8% rate. Mexico conducted 57 inspections, with three vehicles placed OOS for a 5.3% rate.

North American Standard Level I Inspections accounted for 91% of the campaign's inspections, totaling 14,150. The 37-step procedure evaluates driver operating requirements and vehicle mechanical fitness. Brake-system checks include adjustment, slack adjusters, linings, pads, return springs, brake chambers, air pressure, air loss, hoses, tubing, and antilock braking systems.