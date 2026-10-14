Fleetworthy expands automated roadside inspections to five states

Fleetworthy recently expanded its Expedited Inspection technology to California, Michigan, Vermont, and Maine, bringing automated roadside inspections to five states. The solution is available through its Weigh Station Bypass platform.

Expedited Inspection automates the secure transfer of fleet and vehicle data to enforcement officers and delivers a driver’s electronic record of duty status (eRODS) when a truck is selected for inspection. The technology is designed to reduce paperwork and help officers complete inspections faster.

Enforcement officers in Nevada report saving about 15 minutes per inspection since Fleetworthy introduced the technology in June 2025. Based on the American Transportation Research Institute’s (ATRI’s) 2024 trucking operational cost figure of $91.27 per hour, that time savings equates to approximately $22.82 in operating costs per inspection, before accounting for schedule reliability and other benefits.