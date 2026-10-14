Fleetworthy expands automated roadside inspections to five states
Key takeaways
- Fleetworthy’s Expedited Inspection technology is now available in five states.
- Nevada officers report saving about 15 minutes per inspection with automated data transfers.
- The service supports Geotab and Platform Science ELDs, with additional integrations planned.
Fleetworthy recently expanded its Expedited Inspection technology to California, Michigan, Vermont, and Maine, bringing automated roadside inspections to five states. The solution is available through its Weigh Station Bypass platform.
Expedited Inspection automates the secure transfer of fleet and vehicle data to enforcement officers and delivers a driver’s electronic record of duty status (eRODS) when a truck is selected for inspection. The technology is designed to reduce paperwork and help officers complete inspections faster.
Enforcement officers in Nevada report saving about 15 minutes per inspection since Fleetworthy introduced the technology in June 2025. Based on the American Transportation Research Institute’s (ATRI’s) 2024 trucking operational cost figure of $91.27 per hour, that time savings equates to approximately $22.82 in operating costs per inspection, before accounting for schedule reliability and other benefits.
The technology is compatible with electronic logging devices (ELDs) from Geotab and Platform Science through its Virtual Vehicle-enabled system. Fleetworthy plans additional integrations as the program expands.
Additionally, the company introduced Inspect Queue, a dedicated view of trucks flagged for inspection that allows officers to continue an inspection on a separate device. Inspect Queue is available in all five participating states.
"Expanding Expedited Inspection from one state to five shows how this technology can scale to reduce roadside friction for fleets and law enforcement," Miranda Leadbeater, product manager at Fleetworthy, said. "Every minute saved means less downtime for drivers and more predictable operations for fleets."
What this means for the trucking industry
Automated roadside inspections can help fleets reduce delays, limit administrative work, and improve schedule predictability on routes through participating states. The reported 15-minute savings per inspection could add up for fleets that undergo frequent roadside inspections, though actual results will depend on inspection frequency and operating conditions.