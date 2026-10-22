Samsara becomes first Highway certified ELD provider to strengthen freight data trust
Key takeaways
- Samsara is the first ELD provider to join Highway’s Certified Network.
- Certification sets standards for ELD data accuracy, availability, timeliness, and reliability.
- Brokers can use vehicle identifiers, VINs, and location data to support carrier verification and fraud detection.
Samsara recently became the first Highway-certified ELD provider. The certification expands Highway’s Certified Network, which establishes standards and shared accountability for third-party data sources used by freight brokers to make carrier selection, compliance, and risk management decisions. Highway launched the network with certified insurance agencies earlier this year and is now extending the framework to electronic logging device (ELD) providers.
As a certified provider, Samsara has committed to standards covering the integrity, availability, timeliness, and reliability of vehicle and location data shared with Highway. The requirements are intended to ensure that data originates from legitimate ELD devices and accurately represents the associated vehicle. Providers must also maintain production-grade integrations and meet defined operational and service expectations.
Highway uses carrier-owned ELD information within its Carrier Identity platform to help verify motor carriers, vehicles, and operating activity. Vehicle identifiers and vehicle identification numbers (VINs) can be compared with insurance and other credentialing information to identify inconsistencies. Current and historical location data can also support carrier verification, fraud detection, shipment execution, and in-transit monitoring.
The certification includes regulatory requirements. Providers must maintain applicable ELD devices in good standing with the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) and notify Highway of material regulatory or technical developments that could affect the reliability of their data.
“Samsara has built its platform around trusted, high-quality operational data, and we are proud to be the first ELD provider to participate in Highway’s Certified Network,” Ryan Yu, VP of telematics AI for Samsara, said. “Motor carriers benefit when the systems they depend on can exchange reliable data with clear standards and accountability.”
What this means for the trucking industry
Reliable ELD data can help freight brokers identify discrepancies between a carrier’s reported equipment, credentials, and operating activity before assigning loads. For carriers, certification may help establish greater confidence in the data shared with brokers and other freight partners. As Highway brings more ELD providers into the network, consistent data standards could strengthen fraud prevention and support better-informed decisions throughout shipment execution.