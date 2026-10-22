Samsara becomes first Highway certified ELD provider to strengthen freight data trust

Samsara recently became the first Highway-certified ELD provider. The certification expands Highway’s Certified Network, which establishes standards and shared accountability for third-party data sources used by freight brokers to make carrier selection, compliance, and risk management decisions. Highway launched the network with certified insurance agencies earlier this year and is now extending the framework to electronic logging device (ELD) providers.

As a certified provider, Samsara has committed to standards covering the integrity, availability, timeliness, and reliability of vehicle and location data shared with Highway. The requirements are intended to ensure that data originates from legitimate ELD devices and accurately represents the associated vehicle. Providers must also maintain production-grade integrations and meet defined operational and service expectations.

Highway uses carrier-owned ELD information within its Carrier Identity platform to help verify motor carriers, vehicles, and operating activity. Vehicle identifiers and vehicle identification numbers (VINs) can be compared with insurance and other credentialing information to identify inconsistencies. Current and historical location data can also support carrier verification, fraud detection, shipment execution, and in-transit monitoring.