Trucking Tech Today: Truck-Lite, Carrier Logistics, and CarriersEdge expand fleet safety and technology tools
Key takeaways
- Truck-Lite’s system combines reverse lighting and audible alerts to improve trailer backing visibility.
- Carrier Logistics’ AI-powered API identifies LTL shipments without tracking numbers, reducing manual customer service requests.
- CarriersEdge’s Learning Bytes deliver targeted driver training in under 10 minutes with interactive lessons and knowledge checks.
Truck-Lite releases trailer backup safety system for 2027 commercial vehicle builds
Truck-Lite’s Trailer Back Up Safety System is available for 2027 builds, offering integrated reverse lighting and an audible alarm to improve trailer backing safety and efficiency. The system underwent more than 40 fleet installations, with participating fleets reporting positive results for reliability, ease of use, and driver visibility.
“Drivers need to clearly see obstacles, pedestrians, equipment, and loading dock areas when backing a trailer in low-light conditions, and the enhanced reverse lighting substantially improves their ability to do so. Our fleet partners have been essential to developing this system, and the feedback from the trials has been outstanding. Drivers are telling us it makes a real difference during night-time deliveries, providing a meaningful improvement in visibility during night-time operations, helping them navigate challenging environments with greater confidence and awareness,” said Christopher Pellico, VP of strategic business development, commercial vehicles, for Clarience Technologies.
The system provides visible and audible alerts to pedestrians and nearby vehicles while improving driver awareness and visibility in low-light conditions. Read more…
Carrier Logistics and LSP44 use AI to automate LTL shipment tracking and reduce manual queries
Carrier Logistics (CLI) and LSP44 are collaborating to develop an AI-powered API that automates LTL shipment tracking for carriers, shippers, and 3PLs. The technology is designed to identify shipments without tracking numbers, match shipment details to records in a transportation management system, and reduce manual customer service requests.
"CLI and LSP44 are collaborating to solve AI bot fatigue," said Ben Wiesen, president of CLI. "3PLs and shippers use APIs for shipment tracking, and these APIs are successful a majority of the time but are open to failing due to missing or incorrect tracking numbers. This is where the bots step in, resulting in intrusive emails and phone calls that overwhelm the customer service teams at motor carriers. With CLI's new, AI-powered API, LTL carriers can provide the visibility their customers need without the added administrative burden and cost."
The joint engineering effort is intended to provide more accurate shipment data, reduce disruptive manual queries, and improve efficiency as touchless shipments increase. Read more…
CarriersEdge Learning Bytes gives fleets targeted driver training in under 10 minutes
CarriersEdge recently launched Learning Bytes, a series of interactive driver training modules that let fleets address specific skills or reinforce previous training in under 10 minutes. The initial release includes 34 modules in English and 20 in French, with Spanish versions planned.
“Not every situation calls for a full-length course, but fleets should not have to sacrifice quality for brevity,” said Jane Jazrawy, CEO of CarriersEdge. “Learning Bytes gives fleets that option without giving up the interaction and accountability good online training requires.”
Fleets can use the modules for targeted coaching, seasonal safety refreshers, driver meeting discussions, and reinforcement of concepts from previously completed courses.