Trucking Tech Today: Truck-Lite, Carrier Logistics, and CarriersEdge expand fleet safety and technology tools

Carrier Logistics and LSP44 use AI to automate LTL shipment tracking and reduce manual queries

Carrier Logistics (CLI) and LSP44 are collaborating to develop an AI-powered API that automates LTL shipment tracking for carriers, shippers, and 3PLs. The technology is designed to identify shipments without tracking numbers, match shipment details to records in a transportation management system, and reduce manual customer service requests.

"CLI and LSP44 are collaborating to solve AI bot fatigue," said Ben Wiesen, president of CLI. "3PLs and shippers use APIs for shipment tracking, and these APIs are successful a majority of the time but are open to failing due to missing or incorrect tracking numbers. This is where the bots step in, resulting in intrusive emails and phone calls that overwhelm the customer service teams at motor carriers. With CLI's new, AI-powered API, LTL carriers can provide the visibility their customers need without the added administrative burden and cost."

The joint engineering effort is intended to provide more accurate shipment data, reduce disruptive manual queries, and improve efficiency as touchless shipments increase. Read more…

CarriersEdge Learning Bytes gives fleets targeted driver training in under 10 minutes

CarriersEdge recently launched Learning Bytes, a series of interactive driver training modules that let fleets address specific skills or reinforce previous training in under 10 minutes. The initial release includes 34 modules in English and 20 in French, with Spanish versions planned.

“Not every situation calls for a full-length course, but fleets should not have to sacrifice quality for brevity,” said Jane Jazrawy, CEO of CarriersEdge. “Learning Bytes gives fleets that option without giving up the interaction and accountability good online training requires.”

Fleets can use the modules for targeted coaching, seasonal safety refreshers, driver meeting discussions, and reinforcement of concepts from previously completed courses.