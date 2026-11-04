Fuel prices fall ahead of midterms, but diesel remains $2 higher year over year

For the first time in American history, the average gas price held above $4 on Election Day. Both diesel and gas prices dropped this week but remain high year over year.

President Trump has made multiple attempts in the past month to lower fuel prices, but this is the first week prices have shown any downward movement. Trump previously said his actions would drop prices much faster leading up to the midterm elections.

“Between our total control of the Strait of Hormuz, and this great announcement on Russian Energy, Diesel Prices for Americans and, indeed, the World, will be coming down, in record numbers, and fast!” he wrote last month. “Lower prices for Americans, especially our Great Farmers, Ranchers, and Truckers, is my Greatest Priority.”

Meanwhile, the Strait of Hormuz conflict doesn’t seem any closer to ending. On November 2, U.S. officials announced defensive strikes on Iranian targets in the Strait of Hormuz. The renewed violence contradicts Vice President Vance’s recent attempts to revive peace talks with Iran.

The outcome of the midterm elections could significantly affect the conflict with Iran and, consequently, fuel prices. Experts are speculating that, without the threat of midterms over his head, Trump could lean back into violence against Iran, regardless of the Republican Party's loss. Only time will tell.

The national average on-highway diesel prices dropped 6 cents to $6.292, according to data released by the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) on November 3. Gas prices dropped 12 cents to $4.153. Compared to last year, diesel prices are up $2.539, and gas prices are up $1.134.

What are the current diesel prices across the U.S?

Here are this week’s diesel price highlights from each region of the U.S.: