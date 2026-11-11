Diesel prices retreat across all U.S. regions as gasoline slips below $4
Key takeaways
- National diesel prices fell 17 cents, offering some relief after months of rising fuel costs.
- Diesel prices declined across all U.S. regions, with the Rocky Mountain region seeing the largest drop.
- Despite recent declines, diesel remains $2.29 per gallon higher than it was a year ago.
Following the midterm elections, fuel prices have dropped significantly; this week, gas prices rest below $4 for the first time since July.
It’s difficult to say what exactly has led to this drop, but there are several possible factors:
- Midterm election results: The midterms resulted in a “blue tsunami” as Democrats took back control of Congress. Both President Trump and Vice President JD Vance acknowledged that the Iran war and fuel prices played a major role in the election results.
- Trump’s comments on Iran: Trump this week has leaned away from further violence with Iran. Negotiations seem to be underway, with Iran’s nuclear program and the Strait of Hormuz at the center of these talks.
- Strait of Hormuz updates: There is some new movement in the Strait of Hormuz. The U.S. is allowing Iraq oil exports through the Strait via a shipping lane near Oman, but attacks are supposedly still underway, as of November 8.
With some good downward momentum for prices and political changes, it’ll be interesting to see how fuel prices change between now and the end of 2026.
The national average on-highway diesel prices dropped 17 cents to $6.127, according to data released by the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) on November 10. Gas prices dropped 16 cents to $3.995. Compared to last year, diesel prices are up $2.290, and gas prices are up 94 cents.
What are the current diesel prices across the U.S.?
Here are this week’s diesel price highlights from each region of the U.S.:
- Rocky Mountain: The biggest drop in diesel prices this week occurred in the Rockies for 24 cents to $6.206.
- Midwest: In the Midwest, diesel prices dropped 20 cents to $6.201.
- Gulf Coast: Off the Gulf Coast, diesel prices dropped 17 cents to $5.741.
- West Coast: Off the West Coast, diesel prices dropped 16 cents to $7.110. Without including California, diesel prices dropped 15 cents to $6.429.
- East Coast: Off the East Coast, diesel prices dropped 11 cents to $5.920.
According to AAA Motor Club (AAA), the current national diesel price average is $6.157. This is 3 cents higher than EIA’s current estimate and $2.418 higher than this time last year.
What are the current gasoline prices across the U.S.?
The current national average on-highway gasoline price is $3.995, according to EIA, 16 cents lower than last week’s average.
Here are this week’s gasoline price highlights from each region of the U.S.:
- Rocky Mountain: The biggest drop in gasoline prices this week occurred in the Rockies for 27 cents to $3.946.
- Midwest: In the Midwest, gas prices dropped 23 cents to $3.868.
- West Coast: Off the West Coast, gas prices dropped 19 cents to $5.110. Without including California, gas prices dropped 19 cents to $4.584.
- Gulf Coast: Off the Gulf Coast, gas prices dropped 16 cents to $3.841.
- East Coast: Off the East Coast, gas prices dropped 9 cents to $3.847.
According to AAA, the current national gasoline price average is $3.979. This is 2 cents lower than EIA’s current estimate and 91 cents higher than this time last year.
In a recent press release, AAA stated, “Gas prices have been going down for nearly two weeks, as crude oil has dipped back into the high $80-low $90 per barrel range. But pump prices remain the highest they’ve ever been during this time of year. Before 2026, the national average had never gone above $4 per gallon during the month of November.”