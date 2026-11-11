Diesel prices retreat across all U.S. regions as gasoline slips below $4

Following the midterm elections, fuel prices have dropped significantly; this week, gas prices rest below $4 for the first time since July.

It’s difficult to say what exactly has led to this drop, but there are several possible factors:

With some good downward momentum for prices and political changes, it’ll be interesting to see how fuel prices change between now and the end of 2026.

The national average on-highway diesel prices dropped 17 cents to $6.127, according to data released by the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) on November 10. Gas prices dropped 16 cents to $3.995. Compared to last year, diesel prices are up $2.290, and gas prices are up 94 cents.

What are the current diesel prices across the U.S.?

Here are this week’s diesel price highlights from each region of the U.S.: