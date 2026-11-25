Diesel and gasoline prices decline ahead of Thanksgiving travel
Key takeaways
- National diesel prices fell 24 cents to $5.695, marking the fourth consecutive week of declines.
- Diesel prices dropped across all U.S. regions, with the Midwest seeing the largest weekly decrease.
- Seasonal trends are easing fuel costs, but Strait of Hormuz disruptions continue to threaten oil supply.
So far, fuel prices have consistently dropped in November. This week marks the fourth week of straight declines since just before the midterm elections.
In part, this trend is seasonal. Diesel and gasoline prices peak in the summer and drop significantly in the winter. Overall, winter fuel is cheaper to make, while summer fuel is more expensive because it requires additives to keep it from evaporating. It’s possible that fuel prices will see a brief spike later this week due to the Thanksgiving holiday travel.
Another factor at play is the national and governmental silence around the Strait of Hormuz. Ever since the midterm elections, President Trump has backed down from sparking more violence in the Strait of Hormuz against Iran and is supposedly open to negotiating a peace deal.
But that doesn’t mean the violence in the Strait has stalled entirely. Oil tankers are still hitting naval mines in certain parts of the Strait, reportedly despite U.S. military escort. Some traffic is moving through other parts of the Strait, but the amount of oil being transported through the Strait is still less than pre-war levels.
Until true peace is reached and regular traffic through the Strait of Hormuz resumes, it’ll be difficult for fuel prices to return to levels affordable for your average driver and the trucking industry.
The national average on-highway diesel price dropped 24 cents to $5.695, according to data released by the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) on November 24. Gas prices dropped 16 cents to $3.642. Compared to last year, diesel prices are up $1.864, and gas prices are up 58 cents.
What are the current diesel prices across the U.S.?
Here are this week’s diesel price highlights from each region of the U.S.:
- Midwest: The biggest drop in diesel prices this week occurred in the Midwest, down 30 cents to $5.671.
- Gulf Coast: Along the Gulf Coast, diesel prices dropped 25 cents to $5.294.
- West Coast: Along the West Coast, diesel prices dropped 24 cents to $6.709. Without including California, diesel prices dropped 19 cents to $6.079.
- Rocky Mountain: In the Rockies, diesel prices dropped 24 cents to $5.772.
- East Coast: Along the East Coast, diesel prices dropped 16 cents to $5.619.
According to AAA Motor Club (AAA), the current national diesel price average is $5.798. This is 10 cents higher than EIA’s current estimate and $2.013 higher than this time last year.
What are the current gasoline prices across the U.S.?
The current national average on-highway gasoline price is $3.642, according to EIA, 16 cents lower than last week’s average.
Here are this week’s gasoline price highlights from each region of the U.S.:
- Midwest: The biggest drop in gasoline prices this week occurred in the Midwest for 22 cents to $3.380.
- Rocky Mountain: In the Rockies, gas prices dropped 19 cents to $3.502.
- Gulf Coast: Along the Gulf Coast, gas prices dropped 17 cents to $3.125.
- West Coast: Along the West Coast, gas prices dropped 13 cents to $4.805. Without including California, gas prices dropped 13 cents to $4.272.
- East Coast: Along the East Coast, gas prices dropped 13 cents to $3.582.
According to AAA, the current national gasoline price average is $3.615. This is 3 cents lower than EIA’s current estimate and 55 cents higher than this time last year.
In a recent press release, AAA said, “It’s possible the national average will drop another 15 cents by next Thursday and avoid setting a new record. Currently, the highest Thanksgiving Day at the pump is from 2022, when the national average was $3.58 on November 24. Crude oil has fallen to the low $80 per barrel range, helping bring down pump prices, although the national average is still more than 60 cents higher than this time last year.”