So far, fuel prices have consistently dropped in November. This week marks the fourth week of straight declines since just before the midterm elections.

In part, this trend is seasonal. Diesel and gasoline prices peak in the summer and drop significantly in the winter. Overall, winter fuel is cheaper to make, while summer fuel is more expensive because it requires additives to keep it from evaporating. It’s possible that fuel prices will see a brief spike later this week due to the Thanksgiving holiday travel.

Another factor at play is the national and governmental silence around the Strait of Hormuz. Ever since the midterm elections, President Trump has backed down from sparking more violence in the Strait of Hormuz against Iran and is supposedly open to negotiating a peace deal.

But that doesn’t mean the violence in the Strait has stalled entirely. Oil tankers are still hitting naval mines in certain parts of the Strait, reportedly despite U.S. military escort. Some traffic is moving through other parts of the Strait, but the amount of oil being transported through the Strait is still less than pre-war levels.

Until true peace is reached and regular traffic through the Strait of Hormuz resumes, it’ll be difficult for fuel prices to return to levels affordable for your average driver and the trucking industry.

The national average on-highway diesel price dropped 24 cents to $5.695, according to data released by the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) on November 24. Gas prices dropped 16 cents to $3.642. Compared to last year, diesel prices are up $1.864, and gas prices are up 58 cents.

What are the current diesel prices across the U.S.?

Here are this week’s diesel price highlights from each region of the U.S.: