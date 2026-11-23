Interstate Cold Storage earns SQF certification at Fort Wayne facility
Key takeaways
- Interstate Cold Storage earned SQF certification at its Fort Wayne West facility.
- SQF certification verifies food safety systems and controls against recognized standards.
- The certification supports customers storing frozen and refrigerated food products.
Interstate Cold Storage (ICS) recently earned Safe Quality Food (SQF) certification at its Fort Wayne West facility.
The SQF Program is a globally recognized food safety and quality certification program that addresses industry, customer, and regulatory requirements across the food supply chain. Facilities must demonstrate effective food safety systems and controls to earn certification.
The certification gives customers additional confidence in the facility's ability to protect temperature-sensitive products while in storage. It also strengthens Interstate Cold Storage's ability to serve customers that require documented food safety practices from their cold storage partners.
“Earning SQF certification at Fort Wayne West is a direct result of our team’s hard work and commitment,” said Megan Beachler, SQF practitioner at Interstate Cold Storage. “Our customers trust us to protect their products while they’re in our care, and this certification proves our facility meets recognized food safety standards. Everyone on our team played a part in preparing the Fort Wayne West site and completing the audit process, and we’re proud of what we achieved together.”
What this means for the trucking industry
SQF certification at Fort Wayne West provides another layer of independent verification for companies moving and storing refrigerated and frozen freight. For fleets and logistics providers serving food manufacturers and distributors, working with certified cold storage facilities can help strengthen supply chain confidence and support customer food safety requirements.