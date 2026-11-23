Interstate Cold Storage (ICS) recently earned Safe Quality Food (SQF) certification at its Fort Wayne West facility.

The SQF Program is a globally recognized food safety and quality certification program that addresses industry, customer, and regulatory requirements across the food supply chain. Facilities must demonstrate effective food safety systems and controls to earn certification.

The certification gives customers additional confidence in the facility's ability to protect temperature-sensitive products while in storage. It also strengthens Interstate Cold Storage's ability to serve customers that require documented food safety practices from their cold storage partners.