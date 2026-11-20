ColdTrack recently opened a larger temperature-controlled fulfillment facility in Mount Laurel, New Jersey, to expand its capacity for perishable direct-to-consumer (DTC) orders across the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic.

The company will use the new location to replace its original Edison, New Jersey, operation. The facility provides additional storage and fulfillment capacity, with workflows designed for refrigerated and frozen products.

The Mount Laurel facility spans nearly 105,000 square feet and features a 50-foot ceiling clear height, 13 dock doors, and a drive-up door. It is LEED Gold certified and uses a CO2 refrigeration system.

ColdTrack's fulfillment environment combines refrigerated and frozen storage with warehouse execution workflows, real-time inventory visibility, and First-Expired First-Out (FEFO) inventory management. The system integrates Deposco's warehouse management system with ColdTrack Live (CTL), the company's proprietary order management system.

"Over the last several years we've seen a meaningful shift in how food, beverage, seafood, pet food, and other temperature-sensitive eCommerce brands evaluate fulfillment partners," Warner Siebert, chief revenue officer at ColdTrack, said. "They're looking beyond pricing; now scoring fulfillment providers based on utilization of warehouse and order management software, operational processes and resulting performance, capacity and throughput, and of course, location—with the goal of ensuring an outsourced partner has the ability to meet their brand’s unique requirements and growth trajectory. That's exactly what our investment in Mt. Laurel is designed to support."

What this means for the trucking industry

ColdTrack's expansion adds specialized fulfillment capacity in a region where perishable DTC brands need temperature-controlled storage and reliable transportation connections. The facility's dock capacity, refrigeration system, and order management tools are designed to coordinate fulfillment with shipping requirements, including coolant needs and carrier selection.