Barr Refrigeration equips more than 30 nonprofits with cold storage
Key takeaways
- Barr Refrigeration has delivered nearly $1 million in cold storage equipment to more than 30 organizations.
- Coolers for a Cause discounts have saved participating nonprofits more than $30,000.
- The program provides equipment discounts, free refrigeration consultations, and fundraising resources.
Barr Refrigeration has delivered nearly $1 million worth of walk-in coolers and freezers to more than 30 nonprofit and community organizations through its Coolers for a Cause program. The company, which provides commercial refrigeration and freezer solutions, offers qualifying organizations discounted equipment, free cold storage consultations, and fundraising resources to help expand their food storage capacity.
Since the program launched, participating organizations from Rhode Island to California have put the equipment into service. Recipients include:
- Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin (Wisconsin)
- Kimble County Meals on Wheels (Texas)
- Nine13sports / Nine13 Logistics (Indiana)
- Southside Community Land Trust (Rhode Island)
- Annandale Food Shelf (Minnesota)
- VFW Post 3168 (Missouri)
- Foothill Unity (California)
The program grew out of a 2025 pilot with the Oshkosh Area Community Pantry, which distributes more than 3 million lb. of food annually as a regional hub for the Emergency Food Assistance Program and Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin.
Eligible nonprofit, fraternal, governmental, and educational organizations can receive:
- Equipment discounts: Reduced prices on new and refurbished walk-in coolers, freezers, and commercial refrigeration units.
- Free consultation: Assistance designing cold storage systems around an organization's available space, budget, and goals.
- Fundraising resources: Customizable materials to help organizations raise money to purchase and maintain cold storage equipment.
"We knew there was a need, but we didn't know how big it was until we started telling people the program existed," Christopher Piotrowski, CEO at Barr Refrigeration, said. "A food pantry can't say yes to a truckload of fresh produce or meat if it doesn't have anywhere cold to put it. Every one of these requests is an organization trying to feed more people, and we're proud to help them do it."
Qualifying organizations can learn more by calling (888) 661-0871, emailing [email protected], or visiting Coolers for a Cause.
What this means for the trucking industry
More cold storage at food banks and community organizations can help address a critical point in the food distribution chain: the ability to receive and safely store perishable deliveries. Barr's program highlights how investments in refrigeration infrastructure can strengthen the organizations that depend on commercial food distribution.