The program grew out of a 2025 pilot with the Oshkosh Area Community Pantry, which distributes more than 3 million lb. of food annually as a regional hub for the Emergency Food Assistance Program and Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin.

Eligible nonprofit, fraternal, governmental, and educational organizations can receive:

Equipment discounts: Reduced prices on new and refurbished walk-in coolers, freezers, and commercial refrigeration units.

Reduced prices on new and refurbished walk-in coolers, freezers, and commercial refrigeration units. Free consultation: Assistance designing cold storage systems around an organization's available space, budget, and goals.

Assistance designing cold storage systems around an organization's available space, budget, and goals. Fundraising resources: Customizable materials to help organizations raise money to purchase and maintain cold storage equipment.

"We knew there was a need, but we didn't know how big it was until we started telling people the program existed," Christopher Piotrowski, CEO at Barr Refrigeration, said. "A food pantry can't say yes to a truckload of fresh produce or meat if it doesn't have anywhere cold to put it. Every one of these requests is an organization trying to feed more people, and we're proud to help them do it."

Qualifying organizations can learn more by calling (888) 661-0871, emailing [email protected], or visiting Coolers for a Cause.

What this means for the trucking industry

More cold storage at food banks and community organizations can help address a critical point in the food distribution chain: the ability to receive and safely store perishable deliveries. Barr's program highlights how investments in refrigeration infrastructure can strengthen the organizations that depend on commercial food distribution.