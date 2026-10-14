Innovative Refrigeration Systems acquires QuickFreeze to expand cold-chain solutions

QuickFreeze will continue operating under its own name as a brand within Innovative. President Bob Tippmann will remain in charge alongside the existing management team and become a shareholder in Innovative.

“QuickFreeze has a proven track record of developing highly effective cold storage solutions that reflect the needs of the people who operate them on a daily basis,” said Mike McGinnis, founder and CEO of Innovative Refrigeration Systems, and Bob Almon, president of Innovative Refrigeration Systems. “QuickFreeze’s robust product technology offering is a strong strategic fit with our current portfolio, and we are thrilled to welcome Bob and the QuickFreeze team to the Innovative family. Our partnership positions us to capitalize on the significant growth opportunities ahead as we enhance our product line and manufacturing capabilities in support of the most demanding cold chain environments.”

What this means for the trucking industry

The acquisition expands Innovative’s product range for cold-storage and food logistics operations. For third-party logistics providers and other businesses handling temperature-sensitive freight, the combined portfolio offers additional options for blast freezing, pallet airflow management, and subzero temperature monitoring. QuickFreeze’s continued operation under its own brand also preserves its existing customer-facing identity while adding the resources of a larger organization.