U.S. agencies urge stronger cybersecurity for industrial refrigeration and cold chain systems

The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), and U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) are urging stronger cybersecurity protections for industrial refrigeration and cold chain monitoring systems.

The organizations are warning that malicious cyber actors are targeting electronic temperature controllers and commercial refrigeration controllers in grocery and cold storage facilities. These systems are also widely used in refrigerated transportation to monitor temperatures, maintain continuous temperature records, manage defrost cycles, and optimize energy use.

Attackers may exploit unpatched vulnerabilities, authentication weaknesses, and internet-accessible controllers to remotely change system settings. In some cases, malicious actors can force refrigeration units into continuous heating and defrost cycles, potentially causing inventory losses and equipment hazards.