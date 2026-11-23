ATRI's analysis found that congestion caused 1.24 billion hours of delay in 2024—the equivalent of 451,615 truck drivers sitting idle for an entire year. The average congestion cost per truck reached $7,973.

The study also identified significant geographic differences in congestion costs. Texas led the states at $10.92 billion, followed by California at $10.47 billion and Florida at $10.35 billion. The 10 most expensive states accounted for 53% of nationwide trucking congestion costs. Among metropolitan areas, New York City ranked first at $7.49 billion, followed by Miami at $3.69 billion and Chicago at $3.54 billion.

Congestion also contributed to substantial fuel waste. Trucks consumed an additional 6.66 billion gallons of diesel while delayed in traffic, resulting in $25.04 billion in added fuel costs.

“Post-pandemic, the cost of operating a truck jumped significantly while at the same time congestion returned to U.S. highways, placing near-record costs on trucking, retailers, and consumers,” Jeremy Carmichael, VP of operations for Ruan Transportation Management Systems, said. “These costs can be addressed through targeted infrastructure investment in the nation’s most congested freight corridors and a commitment at every level of government to upgrade our highways and improve supply chain efficiency.”

What this means for the trucking industry

The findings highlight how highway congestion affects more than delivery schedules. Lost driver hours, wasted diesel, and higher operating costs put additional pressure on fleet profitability and supply chain efficiency. For fleet executives, congestion data can help identify costly freight corridors and inform routing, scheduling, and operational planning.