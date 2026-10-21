Diesel prices climb nationwide as Strait of Hormuz tensions threaten fuel supplies
Key takeaways
- Diesel prices rose 10 cents nationally, increasing fuel cost pressures for fleets.
- Gasoline prices fell, but both diesel and gas remain significantly higher than a year ago.
- Global oil market uncertainty and Strait of Hormuz tensions continue to threaten fuel price stability.
Despite multiple recent efforts to lower fuel prices for the trucking industry, diesel prices are rising once again. Gas prices dropped moderately but are still elevated compared to last year.
President Trump last week struck a deal with Russia that would supply the U.S. and global markets with more than 300,000 tons of diesel. So far, all this deal has sparked is controversy.
Trump also signed an executive order at the beginning of October allowing fleets to use off-road “red dye” diesel through the end of 2026. Red dye diesel offers fleets fuel savings, but these savings aren’t huge. And according to experts, using this type of diesel isn’t without risk.
A more permanent fix would be to strike a deal that would reopen the Strait of Hormuz, which has been closed for over 200 days. Trump had the chance to negotiate with Iran at the end of September but dismissed the offer.
According to CNN reporting, Iran’s attacks in the strait are only ramping up. Some sources still report that Iran is open to making a peace deal with the U.S., but others claim the country will stall peace talks in order to hurt Trump before the midterm elections in November.
The national average on-highway diesel price rose 10 cents to $6.276, according to data released by the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) on October 20. Gas prices dropped 5 cents to $4.284. Compared to last year, diesel prices are up $2.656, and gas prices are up $1.265.
What are the current diesel prices across the U.S.?
Here are this week’s diesel price highlights from each region of the U.S.:
- West Coast: The biggest rise in diesel prices this week occurred off the West Coast for 15 cents to $7.394. Without including California, diesel prices rose 16 cents to $6.659.
- Rocky Mountain: In the Rockies, diesel prices rose 12 cents to $6.422.
- Gulf Coast: Off the Gulf Coast, diesel prices rose 9 cents to $5.903.
- Midwest: In the Midwest, diesel prices rose 9 cents to $6.352.
- East Coast: Off the East Coast, diesel prices rose 8 cents to $5.984.
According to AAA Motor Club (AAA), the current national diesel price average is $6.320. This is 4 cents higher than EIA’s current estimate and $2.701 higher than this time last year.
What are the current gasoline prices across the U.S.?
The current national average on-highway gasoline price is $4.284, according to EIA, 5 cents lower than last week’s average.
Here are this week’s gasoline price highlights from each region of the U.S.:
- West Coast: The biggest drop in gasoline prices this week occurred off the West Coast for 8 cents to $5.557. Without including California, gas prices dropped 6 cents to $5.007.
- Gulf Coast: Off the Gulf Coast, gas prices dropped 7 cents to $3.784.
- East Coast: Off the East Coast, gas prices dropped 5 cents to $4.064.
- Midwest: In the Midwest, gas prices held steady at $4.145.
- Rocky Mountain: In the Rockies, gas prices rose 3 cents to $4.468.
According to AAA, the current national gasoline price average is $4.279. This is 1 cent lower than EIA’s current estimate and $1.243 higher than this time last year.
In a recent press release, AAA stated, “Gas prices aren’t budging much as crude oil prices remain high, once again nearing $100 per barrel. The national average has stayed above $4 per gallon since late July and is currently more than a dollar higher than it was this time last year. The fall months typically bring lower gas prices, but volatility in the oil market has led to seasonal record highs this year.”