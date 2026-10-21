Diesel prices climb nationwide as Strait of Hormuz tensions threaten fuel supplies

Despite multiple recent efforts to lower fuel prices for the trucking industry, diesel prices are rising once again. Gas prices dropped moderately but are still elevated compared to last year.

President Trump last week struck a deal with Russia that would supply the U.S. and global markets with more than 300,000 tons of diesel. So far, all this deal has sparked is controversy.

Trump also signed an executive order at the beginning of October allowing fleets to use off-road “red dye” diesel through the end of 2026. Red dye diesel offers fleets fuel savings, but these savings aren’t huge. And according to experts, using this type of diesel isn’t without risk.

A more permanent fix would be to strike a deal that would reopen the Strait of Hormuz, which has been closed for over 200 days. Trump had the chance to negotiate with Iran at the end of September but dismissed the offer.

According to CNN reporting, Iran’s attacks in the strait are only ramping up. Some sources still report that Iran is open to making a peace deal with the U.S., but others claim the country will stall peace talks in order to hurt Trump before the midterm elections in November.

The national average on-highway diesel price rose 10 cents to $6.276, according to data released by the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) on October 20. Gas prices dropped 5 cents to $4.284. Compared to last year, diesel prices are up $2.656, and gas prices are up $1.265.

What are the current diesel prices across the U.S.?

Here are this week’s diesel price highlights from each region of the U.S.: