Fuel prices continue to drop, but violence in the strait is escalating. Will prices rise again?
Key takeaways
- Diesel prices fell 19 cents to $5.937 per gallon, marking a third consecutive weekly decline.
- Diesel remains more than $2 per gallon higher than a year ago, keeping fuel costs elevated for fleets.
- Escalating Strait of Hormuz tensions could threaten recent fuel price declines and add uncertainty to fleet budgets.
Diesel and gasoline prices have fallen for the third week in a row in the wake of the midterm elections. But after recent violent attacks in the Strait of Hormuz, it’s unclear if this trend will continue.
Fuel prices began to spike back in February after the violence between the U.S. and Iran began in the Strait of Hormuz. Since then, the war has been the primary factor behind changes in fuel prices. Most recently, prices fell after Democrats dominated the midterm elections, and President Trump seemed to lean away from continuing the war with Iran.
But now it seems that, at least temporarily, Trump is going back on his word. There are several reports of Iranian ships hitting sea mines on routes in the strait that the U.S. claimed were safe. There are reports that the U.S. attacked Iran's Qeshm Island in the Strait of Hormuz. Separately, reports suggest Iran may have been planning a chemical weapons attack targeting senior government officials in Washington, D.C.
None of these claims have been proven without a doubt, but it’s clear that the violence between the two countries isn’t over yet.
The national average on-highway diesel prices dropped 19 cents to $5.937, according to data released by the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) on November 17. Gas prices dropped 19 cents to $3.805. Compared to last year, diesel prices are up $2.069, and gas prices are up 74 cents.
What are the current diesel prices across the U.S.?
Here are this week’s diesel price highlights from each region of the U.S.:
- Midwest: The biggest drop in diesel prices this week occurred in the Midwest for 23 cents to $5.967.
- Rocky Mountain: In the Rockies, diesel prices dropped 20 cents to $6.011.
- Gulf Coast: Along the Gulf Coast, diesel prices dropped 19 cents to $5.547.
- West Coast: Along the West Coast, diesel prices dropped 16 cents to $6.948. Without including California, diesel prices dropped 16 cents to $6.269.
- East Coast: Along the East Coast, diesel prices dropped 14 cents to $5.782.
According to AAA Motor Club (AAA), the current national diesel price average is $5.985. This is 5 cents higher than EIA’s current estimate and $2.219 higher than this time last year.
What are the current gasoline prices across the U.S.?
The current national average on-highway gasoline price is $3.805, according to EIA, 19 cents lower than last week’s average.
Here are this week’s gasoline price highlights from each region of the U.S.:
- Midwest: The biggest drop in gasoline prices this week occurred in the Midwest for 26 cents to $3.604.
- Rocky Mountain: In the Rockies, gas prices dropped 25 cents to $3.696.
- Gulf Coast: Along the Gulf Coast, gas prices dropped 19 cents to $3.293.
- West Coast: Along the West Coast, gas prices dropped 18 cents to $4.933. Without including California, gas prices dropped 18 cents to $4.405.
- East Coast: Along the East Coast, gas prices dropped 14 cents to $3.707.
According to AAA, the current national gasoline price average is $3.782. This is 2 cents lower than EIA’s current estimate and 71 cents higher than this time last year.
In a recent press release, AAA stated, “Crude oil prices have been falling, and gas stations are selling winter-blend gasoline, which is cheaper to produce. Gasoline demand also decreases during autumn, which brings down pump prices. But the current national average is still higher than normal for this time of year. So far, this month is the most expensive November on record for gas prices.”