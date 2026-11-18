Diesel and gasoline prices have fallen for the third week in a row in the wake of the midterm elections. But after recent violent attacks in the Strait of Hormuz, it’s unclear if this trend will continue.

Fuel prices began to spike back in February after the violence between the U.S. and Iran began in the Strait of Hormuz. Since then, the war has been the primary factor behind changes in fuel prices. Most recently, prices fell after Democrats dominated the midterm elections, and President Trump seemed to lean away from continuing the war with Iran.

But now it seems that, at least temporarily, Trump is going back on his word. There are several reports of Iranian ships hitting sea mines on routes in the strait that the U.S. claimed were safe. There are reports that the U.S. attacked Iran's Qeshm Island in the Strait of Hormuz. Separately, reports suggest Iran may have been planning a chemical weapons attack targeting senior government officials in Washington, D.C.

None of these claims have been proven without a doubt, but it’s clear that the violence between the two countries isn’t over yet.

The national average on-highway diesel prices dropped 19 cents to $5.937, according to data released by the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) on November 17. Gas prices dropped 19 cents to $3.805. Compared to last year, diesel prices are up $2.069, and gas prices are up 74 cents.

What are the current diesel prices across the U.S.?

Here are this week’s diesel price highlights from each region of the U.S.: