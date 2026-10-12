Best Fleets to Drive For opens registration for 2027 education conference

The event will recognize the Top 20 Best Fleets, Hall of Fame members, and Fleets to Watch honorees. Organizers will also reveal the overall winners in the large- and small-fleet categories, along with the overall Hall of Fame winner.

“This conference is about building better fleets by sharing what we know is working,” Jane Jazrawy, CEO of CarriersEdge, said. “Not only do we dig into the insights from this year’s Best Fleets program, current and past winners share exactly what’s working for them today. And attendees leave with practical strategies they can apply in their own fleets.”

Registration is open to anyone, including fleets that do not participate in the Best Fleets to Drive For program. Nominations for the 2027 Best Fleets to Drive For program are open through October 31.

What this means for the trucking industry

The conference gives fleet leaders an opportunity to examine how high-performing carriers approach driver satisfaction, safety, training, and operations. By sharing program data and practices from winning fleets, the event can help attendees identify approaches to adapt to their own organizations.