DSV opens Laredo logistics facility to support cross-border freight
Key takeaways
- DSV’s new Laredo facility spans 853,000 square feet and supports U.S.-Mexico cross-border logistics.
- On-site Mexican customs processing and northbound U.S. customs services support cross-border freight movement.
- Bonded and FTZ storage options accommodate short- and long-term inventory needs.
DSV recently opened an 853,000-square-foot logistics facility in Laredo, Texas, to expand cross-border supply chain services between the U.S. and Mexico. The company designed the multi-client facility to combine warehousing, transportation, customs brokerage, fulfillment, inventory management, and distribution under one roof.
Located along a key U.S.-Mexico trade corridor, the facility is designed to help businesses improve cross-border operations, freight visibility, and supply chain performance.
“Our Laredo facility is a milestone in DSV’s strategy to lead with innovation and scale,” said Josh Summers, CEO, contract logistics, North America. “We’re committed to helping our customers grow by providing smarter, more agile logistics solutions.”
The facility offers several capabilities to support freight movement, storage, and distribution:
- Fulfillment: Omnichannel e-commerce distribution, plus SKU-level fulfillment.
- Warehouse operations: Standard pallet and master-case racking, inventory management, and WMS-enabled cross-docking.
- Storage options: Bonded and Foreign-Trade Zone (FTZ) storage for short- and long-term needs.
- Customs and compliance: Northbound U.S. customs services, on-site Mexican customs processing, customs brokerage, and trade compliance support.
“The opening of our Laredo facility represents a significant commitment to the future of North American logistics,” said Soren Jorgensen, CEO, air and sea, North America. “As supply chains become increasingly complex, customers need a trusted partner capable of providing seamless transportation, warehousing, customs clearance, and fulfillment services. Our new Laredo operation delivers exactly that.”
What this means for the trucking industry
The new facility gives shippers and transportation providers another option for coordinating cross-border freight, warehousing, and customs processing in one location. For fleets serving U.S.-Mexico trade lanes, combining these services could reduce handoffs between logistics providers and help improve freight movement and delivery coordination. The facility’s cross-dock and fulfillment capabilities also support distribution strategies that depend on efficient transfers between transportation and warehouse operations.