DSV opens Laredo logistics facility to support cross-border freight

DSV recently opened an 853,000-square-foot logistics facility in Laredo, Texas, to expand cross-border supply chain services between the U.S. and Mexico. The company designed the multi-client facility to combine warehousing, transportation, customs brokerage, fulfillment, inventory management, and distribution under one roof.

Located along a key U.S.-Mexico trade corridor, the facility is designed to help businesses improve cross-border operations, freight visibility, and supply chain performance.

“Our Laredo facility is a milestone in DSV’s strategy to lead with innovation and scale,” said Josh Summers, CEO, contract logistics, North America. “We’re committed to helping our customers grow by providing smarter, more agile logistics solutions.”