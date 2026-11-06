Glenmark opens U.S. distribution center to strengthen pharmaceutical supply chain

The distribution center operates in accordance with applicable U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) requirements. Its capabilities include controlled-room-temperature storage, refrigerated cold-chain storage, and DEA-compliant cage and vault storage. Since beginning operations, the facility has shipped more than 61 million units across the U.S.

Safety and sustainability measures at the Allentown facility include emergency response and evacuation procedures, energy-efficiency measures, waste reduction, recycling, smarter packaging, and optimized delivery routes.

"Glenmark has served U.S. patients for more than two decades, and we continue to invest in the people and capabilities that enable us to serve patients, customers, and partners across the country," said Marc Kikuchi, president and business head, North America, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals. "Our growing U.S. platform spans innovation, manufacturing, and distribution, and the Allentown distribution center is an important part of that commitment. We chose the Lehigh Valley for its exceptional workforce, strong community, and proximity to our customers and U.S. headquarters. We are proud to operate a central distribution hub that helps keep Glenmark's medicines moving to patients nationwide from right here in the Lehigh Valley."

What this means for the trucking industry

Glenmark's Allentown facility creates a centralized distribution point for pharmaceutical shipments reaching 43 states. Its refrigerated cold-chain storage and controlled-room-temperature capabilities underscore the need for transportation providers to support different product-handling requirements. For fleets serving pharmaceutical customers, maintaining appropriate temperature controls and reliable delivery operations will be important to supporting this distribution network.