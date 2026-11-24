Sunswap expands Tesco’s electric refrigeration fleet to 10 trailers
Key takeaways
- Tesco is doubling its Sunswap Endurance fleet from five to 10 electric refrigeration units.
- Endurance supports fresh, chilled, and frozen products at separate temperatures in one trailer.
- Connected technology tracks refrigeration performance, energy consumption, and equipment utilization.
Sunswap is expanding Tesco’s electric transport refrigeration fleet from five to 10 units, adding five Endurance systems to the retailer’s refrigerated trailer operations.
The first five Endurance units have operated from Tesco’s Peterborough, United Kingdom, depot since February 2025. Following their integration into daily operations, the additional five units will serve Tesco’s new distribution center in Aylesford. The expansion supports Tesco’s goal of reaching net-zero emissions across its own operations by the end of 2035 and throughout its value chain by 2050.
Tesco uses the electric refrigeration systems without changing its existing delivery routes. The units support triple-temperature trailers, allowing fresh, chilled, and frozen products to travel at separate temperatures in different compartments during a single delivery run.
Sunswap also provides connected technology that gives Tesco visibility into refrigeration performance, energy consumption, and equipment utilization. This information gives the retailer’s fleet team insight into how each unit performs during daily operations.
"Doubling the electric refrigeration fleet is an important next step for Tesco, and a clear signal for the industry,” said Michael Lowe, CEO of Sunswap. “The first units have been operating as part of Tesco's day-to-day fleet, so this expansion reflects the confidence built through real-world use. This is exactly how we want to work with customers: run the technology in daily operation, learn from the data, and grow the deployment together."
What this means for the trucking industry
Tesco’s expansion demonstrates how electric transport refrigeration can become part of existing refrigerated trailer operations without requiring changes to delivery routes. For fleets evaluating alternatives to conventional diesel-powered refrigeration, the deployment offers an example of how battery-electric systems and trailer-top solar charging can support temperature-controlled transportation.