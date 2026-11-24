Sunswap is expanding Tesco’s electric transport refrigeration fleet from five to 10 units, adding five Endurance systems to the retailer’s refrigerated trailer operations.

The first five Endurance units have operated from Tesco’s Peterborough, United Kingdom, depot since February 2025. Following their integration into daily operations, the additional five units will serve Tesco’s new distribution center in Aylesford. The expansion supports Tesco’s goal of reaching net-zero emissions across its own operations by the end of 2035 and throughout its value chain by 2050.

Tesco uses the electric refrigeration systems without changing its existing delivery routes. The units support triple-temperature trailers, allowing fresh, chilled, and frozen products to travel at separate temperatures in different compartments during a single delivery run.