diesel number 2 on highway Photo: Josh Fisher/Fleet Owner
Running Green>Fuel

Diesel prices continue upward trend at pump

The national average for on-highway diesel is just 3.6 cents less than 2018's national high. Gasoline pump prices are up and down across the nation.

Diesel prices at the pumps along highways across the U.S. continued to creep up this week, according to Labor Day figures released by the Energy Information Administration (EIA) on Tuesday. The same research shows that gasoline price changes at the pump were mixed across the country, resulting in a slight average decrease.

The national average for U.S. on-highway diesel is up 2.6 cents this week to $3.252. This week's average is 49.4 cents more than it was this week in 2017, according to EIA. This week's diesel price is now just 3.6 cents less than 2018's national high of $3.288 on May 28.

Almost every region in the U.S. saw an increase in diesel prices at the pump this past week, according to EIA. The largest increases were in the Midwest (up 3.8 cents to $3.191) and the Gulf Coast (up 3.1 cents to $3.035). The West Coast – if you don't count California – saw an even bigger week-over-week increase of 3.6 cents. The Rocky Mountains saw no change in the average price of diesel this past week.

For the second week in a row, every region in the U.S. is average more than $3 per gallon of diesel.

Gasoline prices at the pump continue to be mixed. Last week saw East Coast and most West Coast gas prices fall slightly while most other regions saw increases. This week, every region but the Midwest (down 2.9 cents to $2.731) and the Gulf Coast (down 2 cents to $2.549) saw increases between 0.4 and 1.9 cents.

The national average for regular gasoline is down 0.3 cents this week to $2.824. This week's average is 14.5 cents higher than the same week in 2017, according to EIA. The 2018 gasoline average high of $2.962 on May 28 is 13.8 cents more than this week's U.S. gasoline average.

Here is a look at the week-over-week on-highway diesel prices in every region of the U.S., as EIA reported on Monday night:

  • East Coast: $3.235 (up 1.6¢)
    • New England: $3.270 (up 0.3¢)
    • Central Atlantic: $3.399 (up 1.4¢)
    • Lower Atlantic: $3.114 (up 2¢)
  • Midwest: $3.191 (up 3.8¢)
  • Gulf Coast: $3.035 (up 3.1¢)
  • Rocky Mountain: $3.364 (no change)
  • West Coast: $3.742 (up 2.3¢)
    • West Coast less California: $3.469 (up 3.6¢)
    • California: $3.959 (up 1.4¢)

Here's a look at gasoline prices per gallon by region and how they changed this week:

  • East Coast: $2.775 (down 1.1¢)
    • New England: $2.855 (down 0.4¢)
    • Central Atlantic: $2.909 (down 0.6¢)
    • Lower Atlantic: $2.669 (down 1.6¢)
  • Midwest: $2.731 (down 2.9¢)
  • Gulf Coast: $2.549 (down 2¢)
  • Rocky Mountain: $3.007 (up 1.3¢)
  • West Coast: $3.329 (up 1.9¢)
    • West Coast less California: $3.329 (up 1.9¢)
    • California: $3.498 (up 2.7¢)

 

