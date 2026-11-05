Fleetworthy unveils RADAR, its AI layer for safety, compliance intelligence

“What we really wanted to do is focus on safety concerns, things that might keep assets or drivers off the road, and toll leakage,” Shay Demmons, chief product officer for Fleetworthy, told industry media during Roadshow. “That’s the baseline for what RADAR is about: to bring those things up to the surface, so that the back office can focus more on ‘where should we be focused to help move the economics of our fleet forward?’”

Fleetworthy worked with piloting customer fleets and its customer advisory board to flesh out the feature. The company said its pilot customers found RADAR useful.

“They’ve been able to quickly identify toll leakage that otherwise was difficult to find,” Demmons said. “Secondly, they found a much easier way to ask questions and say, ‘Hey, tell me what is going on. Tell me where my transponders are, tell me the trucks that don’t have transponders.’ Historically, they would have to go spend time in reports.”

Big plans for RADAR: Expansions, agents

For fleets looking to get their hands on the tool, availability is rolling out in stages. RADAR is currently in limited access, available to only a few interested customers.

“Today is limited access,” Demmons said. “Everyone that’ll be here will have an opportunity to say ‘Hey, we’re interested,’ and we’ll sign them up.”

Fleetworthy will fully release the tool and expand its functionality across 2027:

The tolling functions will be released for general availability in the first quarter of 2027.

A closed beta for the compliance and bypass technologies will be available in the first quarter of 2027.

The company also plans to include agentic AI actions and more guided workflows sometime in 2027.

The company’s plans for automated actions include features such as automated toll disputes or transponder inventory reordering.

“A follow-on phase to this that we’re working on is taking those insights and moving them to workflows, so that we can start to solve the problem for them on the fly,” Demmons said. “We don’t want to stop at ‘hey, here’s the highest areas you should know about,’ but more so, how do you actually resolve those issues.”

Across those future expansions, the system will, eventually, give back-office teams a comprehensive view of their operations.

“We want to interconnect those things, where you can start to say ‘Holistically, what is going to have the biggest impact on my business in terms of cost, risk, and compliance?’” Demmons said.

Fleetworthy hasn’t established a firm pricing plan for the functions, but Demmons suspects some parts of RADAR will be available to all customers, while advanced features such as workflows will likely cost more.