Fleetworthy unveils RADAR, its AI layer for safety, compliance intelligence
Key takeaways
- Fleetworthy's new AI tool—RADAR—answers questions about toll activity using a fleet’s Fleetworthy data.
- Fleetworthy plans wider releases and new functions throughout 2027.
- Future features may automate tasks, such as toll disputes.
NASHVILLE, Tennessee—A new tool is coming to help fleets find toll leakage and compliance bottlenecks.
Safety, compliance, and toll bypass technology company Fleetworthy unveiled its integrated large language model (LLM) functions for customers today. The company gave customers an early peek at the tool yesterday during its third Roadshow customer conference in Nashville.
Fleetworthy calls its new AI tool RADAR—standing for Real-time AI, Decisioning, and Automated Resolution. RADAR is an LLM embed that lets users query their data in natural language.
While the tool is still early in development, Fleetworthy sees RADAR as, ultimately, an agentic workflow engine for the company’s wide scope of solutions. For now, the tool is a natural language interface for Fleetworthy’s tolling data.
“Our goal is to create a virtual assistant that scrutinizes the data, identifies optimization opportunities and recommendations, and proactively informs fleet managers to improve operations,” said Levi Sorenson, VP of AI Strategy at Fleetworthy.
How the AI layer works
RADAR operates natively within the existing Fleetworthy dashboard. Fleets can use the tool through a chat menu and proactive data alert cards.
Through the chat interface, fleet managers can ask questions about their toll activity, such as why a charge appeared or how a transponder is performing. RADAR answers using the fleet’s own Fleetworthy data.
RADAR can also bring important data insights to the platform’s dashboard, highlighting anomalous tolls, spending trends, or savings opportunities, along with recommended next steps for managers.