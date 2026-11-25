Descartes Systems Group recently launched Descartes Spot, a cloud-based freight spot-rate solution designed to help freight forwarders respond to customer quote requests faster and improve win rates. The company developed the platform to generate accurate, customer-ready spot quotes in seconds rather than hours or days.

Descartes Spot uses a dynamic rating engine to combine live, API-driven carrier rates, schedules, applicable fees, surcharges, transit times, quotation management, margin controls, and market benchmarking. Users enter a port pairing to receive multiple transportation options with routes, schedules, transit times, and calculated costs.

The solution is part of Descartes’ broker and forwarder enterprise systems suite. It also integrates Xeneta-powered market benchmarking to help forwarders manage pricing and protect margins.