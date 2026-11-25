Descartes launches spot-rate solution to speed freight forwarding quotes
Key takeaways
- Descartes Spot aims to return 90% of customer quote requests within 30 seconds.
- The platform combines live carrier rates, schedules, fees, and transit times.
- Xeneta-powered benchmarking and configurable pricing controls help forwarders protect margins.
Descartes Systems Group recently launched Descartes Spot, a cloud-based freight spot-rate solution designed to help freight forwarders respond to customer quote requests faster and improve win rates. The company developed the platform to generate accurate, customer-ready spot quotes in seconds rather than hours or days.
Descartes Spot uses a dynamic rating engine to combine live, API-driven carrier rates, schedules, applicable fees, surcharges, transit times, quotation management, margin controls, and market benchmarking. Users enter a port pairing to receive multiple transportation options with routes, schedules, transit times, and calculated costs.
The solution is part of Descartes’ broker and forwarder enterprise systems suite. It also integrates Xeneta-powered market benchmarking to help forwarders manage pricing and protect margins.
Freight forwarders using Descartes Spot can:
- Save, manage, send, and track quotes through integrated workflows.
- Give business development teams the ability to generate quotes without operational bottlenecks.
- Compare multiple routing and departure options across trade lanes.
- Replace manual rate gathering, spreadsheet-based quoting, and searches across carrier websites.
“Speed and transparency are real competitive differentiators in freight forwarding,” said Henning Voss, VP of product management at Descartes. “Forwarding is a fast-moving, high-pressure business. Sales teams are under significant strain and facing huge volumes of requests from customers that require manual, time-consuming work. In a competitive market, the first credible offer often wins. Descartes Spot turns this pressure into an advantage: for 90% of customer quote requests, a competitive offer can be sent back to the customer in 30 seconds or less. This means forwarders can respond while the opportunity is still live and put their energy where it counts: their market knowledge, their relationships, and the deal itself. It turns quoting into a strategic, revenue-generating advantage.”
What this means for the trucking industry
Faster freight quoting could help forwarders compete for more shipment opportunities while reducing the time employees spend gathering rates and preparing offers. For carriers and transportation providers, quicker decisions from forwarders may also accelerate shipment planning and booking. The platform’s pricing controls and market benchmarking give forwarders tools to pursue new business while keeping profitability in view.