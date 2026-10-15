U.S. diesel prices rise year over year despite weekly declines and Russian fuel deal

U.S. diesel futures jumped 5% on October 14, their highest level in weeks. This comes after President Trump struck a controversial deal with Russia that would supply the U.S. and global markets with more than 300,000 tons of diesel. This deal would include an additional 500,000 tons in November and 1 million tons “immediately thereafter.”

Both Republican and Democratic politicians have reacted negatively to this deal, claiming that it would offer little to no relief to Americans in addition to helping Vladimir Putin fund his war with Ukraine.

“It’s kind of shuffling deck chairs on the Titanic,” said Michael Lynch of the Energy Policy Research Foundation, a non-partisan research institution focused on energy and economics. “If we get diesel from Russia, basically it means that their existing customers are not going to get it and they’ll have to go somewhere else, and that will keep the price basically where it is now.”

Dean Croke, principal analyst at DAT Freight & Analytics, told USA Today the amount of diesel from Russia wouldn’t be enough.

“In my opinion, there’s no impact, given it’s such a tiny amount in the big scheme of things,” Croke said.

The national average on-highway diesel price dropped 2 cents to $6.179, according to data released by the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) on October 14. Gas prices dropped 2 cents to $4.331. Compared to last year, diesel prices are up $2.514, and gas prices are up $1.270.

What are the current diesel prices across the U.S.?

Here are this week’s diesel price highlights from each region of the U.S.: